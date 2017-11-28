Cameron Park Zoo closed temporarily due to loss of power - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Cameron Park Zoo closed temporarily due to loss of power

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Cameron Park Zoo has closed temporarily due to a traffic crash that interrupted the electrical power on Tuesday.

The zoo will be closed until further notice, the City of Waco said. 

