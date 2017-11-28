Police arrest man for calling 911 seven times in two hours

Waco police have arrested a man who they say called 911 seven times in two hours in an attempt to speak with officers about his "sixth sense."

On Nov. 27, Otis Degrate began calling 911 around 6:30 a.m. and was told he should call the non-emergency number rather than 911. Police said he continued to call 911 six more times over the next two hours and told officers he would keep calling.

Waco police were forced to arrest Degrate for abusing the 911 service.

Police would like to remind citizens that the 911 service is for emergencies, if you have a non-emergency, call 245-750-7500.

