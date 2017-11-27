Funeral arrangements set for Central Texas veteran killed in ETX wreck

The funeral arrangements have been set form the Central Texas veteran who died after a wreck in East Texas on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Robert Carter died on his way to the hospital. The wreck happened between Tyler and Longview.

The Central Texas Veterans One Stop honored Carter where he spent his last two years counseling, praying, and providing moral support to veterans.

"He seriously didn't just talk about what we needed to do for veterans but he was an advocate for veterans constantly working for things such as recognition of Gulf War illness and just helping his brothers and sisters." Delisa Russel a friend of Carter said.

Workers placed a wreath over his door to pat their respects.

The visitation service for Carter will be at the OakCrest Funeral Home at 4520 Bosque Boulevard in Waco on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Carter's funeral service will be held at Moonlight Drive Fellowship Church located at 828 W. Moonlight Dr. in Robinson on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

The graveside service will follow the funeral at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.

