Waco Police Department swears in 8 new officers

The Waco Police Department swore in eight new officers during an event at police headquarters Monday afternoon.

Officer Garen Bynum says it's something the police department does every six months or so.

New officers received their guns and badges at Monday's event, and they also took an oath to protect and serve the people of Waco.

"Every cop I've ever met has been an awesome person," Andrew Smith, one of the officers being sworn in said. "I want to be that awesome person. I want to help give that good public image. And I want to help the community."

The officers had loved ones ceremoniously pin their badges to their uniforms at the event.

A new member of the Waco Fire Marshal's Office also took his oath today.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.