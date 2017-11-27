Salvation Army Temple Angel Tree will be at Temple Mall

The Salvation Army in Temple's Angel Tree will be at the Temple Mall starting Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The tree will be there from Monday through Sat. up until Dec. 12.

“The Salvation Army Angel Tree has been a tradition in the USA since 1979. We are so grateful to the community and area businesses for their support, working alongside The Salvation Army to make sure that children experience the joy of opening a present on Christmas morning and knowing that someone cares for them,” said Lt. Chantel Millin, commanding officer of The Salvation Army Temple. “Many families have made participation in the Angel Tree a part of their own family traditions – buying gifts for their adopted Angel as a way to teach the act of charity and giving to their own children. Thank you for your support of The Salvation Army Angel Tree program.”

The Salvation Army said volunteers are needed throughout Nov. and Dec. to help manage Angel Tree locations, process, organize and distribute the many items received.

For more information about adopting an Angel or to volunteer call the Salvation Army at 254-774-9996.

Donations can always be made online.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.