Central Texas students perform at Waco City Hall

The City of Waco has released the schedule for the annual Sounds of the Season at Waco City Hall.

Everyone is invited to come enjoy short performances by local students by the Christmas tree on the first floor.

The schedule includes:

Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. - University High School varsity concert band

Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. - University High School jazz band

Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. - Parkview Christian High School choir

Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. - Waco High School orchestra

Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. - Tennyson Middle School choirs

Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. - Lake Air Middle School choir and theater

Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. - Indian Spring Middle School jazz band

Dec. 6 at 10:45 a.m. – Lake Air Middle School band

Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. – West Avenue Elementary

Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. - Waco High School choir

Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. - Cesar Chavez Middle School

Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. - Waco High School Chamber Singers & Show Choir

Dec. 8 at 2:45 p.m. - Eagle Christian Academy

Dec. 11 at 10:00 a.m. – St Paul’s Episcopal School

Dec. 12 at 4:15 p.m. - YCCT Florence Scattergood

Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. – Lake Air Montessori Middle School varsity band

Dec. 14 1 p.m. – University High School Mariachi Band

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.