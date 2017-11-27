Central Texas students perform at Waco City Hall - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas students perform at Waco City Hall

The City of Waco has released the schedule for the annual Sounds of the Season at Waco City Hall.

Everyone is invited to come enjoy short performances by local students by the Christmas tree on the first floor.

The schedule includes: 

  • Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. - University High School varsity concert band
  • Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. - University High School jazz band
  • Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. - Parkview Christian High School choir
  • Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. -  Waco High School orchestra
  • Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. -  Tennyson Middle School choirs
  • Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. - Lake Air Middle School choir and theater
  • Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. - Indian Spring Middle School jazz band
  • Dec. 6 at 10:45 a.m.  – Lake Air Middle School band
  • Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. – West Avenue Elementary
  • Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. -  Waco High School choir
  • Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. -  Cesar Chavez Middle School
  • Dec. 8 at  1 p.m. - Waco High School Chamber Singers & Show Choir
  • Dec. 8 at 2:45 p.m. - Eagle Christian Academy
  • Dec. 11 at 10:00 a.m. – St Paul’s Episcopal School
  • Dec. 12 at 4:15 p.m. - YCCT Florence Scattergood
  • Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. – Lake Air Montessori Middle School varsity band 
  • Dec. 14 1 p.m. – University High School Mariachi Band

