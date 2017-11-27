Central Texas trooper to celebrate retirement after 30 years of service

Trooper D.L. Wilson will be celebrating his retirement after 30 years of service with a campaign kickoff party.

The retirement and campaign kickoff party will include a barbeque dinner at 6 p.m., a silent auction from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., a performance by Johnny Lee at 8 p.m. and Bill and Phil, an 80's rock band at 10 p.m.

The celebration will be held at Elk Hall located at 9508 Elk Road in Axtell on Saturday, Dec. 16. Tickets are $25 per person and all proceeds will go toward Wilson's campaign for McLennan County Commissioner, pct 2.

In 2016, Wilson saved a FedEx driver from a fiery crash after he witnessed the truck crash into concrete barriers and burst into flames.

He was awarded by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas State Sen. Brian Birdwell for the rescue.

