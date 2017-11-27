Police identify woman killed after accident on Hwy 6

The College Station Police Department said that a woman is dead after a major accident on State Highway 6 North at Rock Prairie Rd. on Monday morning.

Police said that a car had entered onto the northbound entrance ramp of State Highway 6, approaching Rock Prairie Rd. The car veered to the left after entering the highway, striking the concrete median.

The driver then traveled across the highway, hitting a concrete pillar underneath a bridge. The driver identified as 45-year-old Lori Haley Marberry died on scene.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for about 3 hours while officials were investigating. The road is now open.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

