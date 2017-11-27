First annual Women United for United Way Fashion Show and Brunch - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

First annual Women United for United Way Fashion Show and Brunch to be held in Waco

The United Way of Waco-McLennan County will be holding the first annual Women United for United Way Fashion Show and Brunch at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre. 

The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 and doors will open at 10 a.m. All proceeds will go towards the United Way of Waco-McLennan County.

The event includes Dillard's Michael Kors fashion and accessories modeled by community leaders, a silent auction and raffle prizes. 

