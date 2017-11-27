Major accident on Highway 6 causes delays in College Station - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Major accident on Highway 6 causes delays in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

College Station police said they are working a major accident on Highway 6.

At 7:46 a.m., only one lane of northbound Highway 6 at Rock Prairie Road was open. 

Police ask drivers avoid the area if possible. 

