Missing 84-year-old man found safe

The Waco Police Department said an 84-year-old man named William Fitzhugh was found safe after been missing.

Fitzhugh is described as being 6' foot tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen at 1:00 pm this afternoon near his home in the 600 block of S 28th.

Police believe he is wearing brown pants and a blue jacket. He may not be wearing his glasses.

Fitzhugh has dementia and can become violent when gets upset.

