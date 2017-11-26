Shopping center in Arlington evacuated after officer involved sh - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Shopping center in Arlington evacuated after officer involved shooting

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
ARLINGTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Arlington Police Department said they are working an incident at Parks Mall involving an officer-involved shooting. 

The shopping center was evacuated on Sunday afternoon. 

Police said it's not an active shooter incident but related to an offense with one suspect involved. 

Police said no suspects are at large and the incident is under control. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly