UMHB football to host St. Thomas in NCAA Quarterfinals

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will play host to an NCAA Division III National Championships Quarterfinal Game for the third time in the last five seasons when the Cru plays host to the University of St. Thomas this Saturday. That game will kick off at 12:00 PM at Crusader Stadium in Belton on Saturday, December 2nd.

UMHB is 12-0 overall and went 9-0 in American Southwest Conference play to win the ASC title for the 13th straight season. St. Thomas is 11-1 overall and the Tommies won the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title with an 8-0 league mark. The Cru entered the postseason ranked #1 in the country in both national polls while St. Thomas is ranked fourth nationally in both of those polls. The two programs will be squaring off for the first time and UMHB has never faced a team from the MIAC.

UMHB has a 34-14 all-time record in the NCAA Division III National Championships and joins Mount Union as the only two Division III programs in the country to win at least one playoff game in each of the last 14 seasons. St. Thomas is in the Quarterfinals for the seventh time in the last nine seasons and the Tommies are 19-9 all-time in the NCAA playoffs. The winner of the UMHB/St. Thomas game will advance to play the winner of the Delaware Valley/Brockport Quarterfinal in the National Semifinals on December 9th.

Saturday’s Quarterfinal game will be broadcast on K Rock 101.7 FM with the pre-game show starting at 11:30 AM on Saturday. UMHB will also provide live video and live statistics for the contest with links to all of the coverage available on the Athletic Department web site at www.cruathletics.com.

Tickets for Saturday’s playoff game will go on sale to previous season ticket holders on Tuesday, November 28th. Ticket sales to previous ticket holders will remain open through Wednesday before going on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 30th. The ticket windows at Crusader Stadium will be open from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM each day from Tuesday through Friday. Online ticket sales will open on Thursday. Advance tickets are $10 for reserved seats, $8 for general admission and $4 for students. On Saturday, reserved seats will cost $12, general admission will be $10 and student tickets are $4. The ticket windows will open at 10:00 AM on Saturday.