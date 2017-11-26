Police looking for two women accused of robbing and assaulting two people

The College Station Police Department said they are looking for two women accused of robbing and assaulting two people.

On Nov. 26 at around 5 a.m. two victims called police telling them they were fueling their vehicle at a gas station when they were approached by two women.

The two women asked the victims if they could get a ride home and the victims agreed. Upon arrival at a Motel 6, the two women pepper sprayed the victims in the front passenger seat and demanded property from them.

The victims did have property stolen and one sustained non-threatening injuries.

The injured victim was transported by the College Station Fire Department to the College Station Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released a short time later.

The suspects, in this case, are described as: a female, light skin complexion, approximately 5’5”, 140 pounds, wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts, short dark hair and was armed with pepper spray. The other suspect was described as female, dark skin complexion, approximately 5’7”-5’10” with a medium build, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, short hair, and two nose piercings.

This case is still being investigated and has been turned over to the criminal investigation division. Anyone with information please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.