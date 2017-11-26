Police: Man kills ex-girlfriend, himself in murder-suicide

A man and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Killeen, according to police.

Killeen police said the man walked into the Valero on West Stan Schlueter Loop and South Fort Hood Street Saturday night and got into an argument with a clerk.

The clerk was the man's ex-girlfriend, police said. After the argument, the man shot and killed the woman before killing himself, according to Cdr. Erich Morsbach.

Police did not immediately release the identities of the man and the woman.

No further information was available.

