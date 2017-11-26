Police identify woman and man killed from murder-suicide

A man and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Killeen, according to police.

Killeen police said the man walked into the Valero on West Stan Schlueter Loop and South Fort Hood Street Saturday night and got into an argument with a clerk.

The clerk was the man's wife, police said. After the argument, the man shot and killed the woman before killing himself, according to Cdr. Erich Morsbach.

Police identified the female victim as 27-year-old Samaka Racheal Powell and the man has been identified as her husband 31-year-old Raymond Deshawn Davis.

No further information was available.

