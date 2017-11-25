Hundreds lay wreaths to honor fallen veterans

Hundreds of people across Central Texas want to make sure our veterans are not forgotten this holiday season.

People gathered to lay wreaths on the graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen Saturday morning.

It's the 11th year of the event. The wreaths will stay on the graves until after the new year.

Organizers say it's another way to show support to our veterans and their families.

“Our veterans serve in life and so as civilians, as family members and as a community, our service to veterans when they leave this earth, is just as important to honor their memory, to honor what they have contributed to our nation and to our community,” Hilary Shine with the executive committee of the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery said.

There are about 8,000 lives to honor at the cemetery.

