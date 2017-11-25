Freestone County Sheriff's Office to hold prayer service for fal - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Freestone County Sheriff's Office to hold prayer service for fallen Trooper Allen

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office said they will hold a prayer service for Trooper Allen who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day after conducting a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield. 

The sheriff's office is welcoming anyone to join, the service will take place at the Freestone County Courthouse, Sunday, Nov. 26. The service will begin at 6 p.m.

The sheriff's office also said a DPS vehicle was on its way to the courthouse. It will be parked in front for people to place flowers and cards. 

