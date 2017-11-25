Freestone County Sheriff's Office holds prayer service for fallen Trooper Allen

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office held a prayer service for Trooper Allen who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day after conducting a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield.

The sheriff's office welcomed anyone to join, the service took place at the Freestone County Courthouse, Sunday, Nov. 26. The service began at 6 p.m.

The sheriff's office also said a DPS vehicle was on its way to the courthouse. It was parked in front for people to place flowers and cards.

READ MORE:

+ Man accused of shooting, killing DPS trooper captured

+ Funeral services set for fallen Texas DPS trooper Allen

+ Waller County K-9 honored for catching suspect accused of shooting, killing trooper

+ Freestone County Sheriff's Office remembers fallen trooper

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.