Freestone County Sheriff's Office holds prayer service for falle - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Freestone County Sheriff's Office holds prayer service for fallen Trooper Allen

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety) (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office held a prayer service for Trooper Allen who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day after conducting a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield. 

The sheriff's office welcomed anyone to join, the service took place at the Freestone County Courthouse, Sunday, Nov. 26. The service began at 6 p.m.

The sheriff's office also said a DPS vehicle was on its way to the courthouse. It was parked in front for people to place flowers and cards. 

READ MORE:

Man accused of shooting, killing DPS trooper captured

Funeral services set for fallen Texas DPS trooper Allen

Waller County K-9 honored for catching suspect accused of shooting, killing trooper

Freestone County Sheriff's Office remembers fallen trooper

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly