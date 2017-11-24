No. 8/9 Baylor Women's Basketball Battles Georgia Tech for the

After a day off, in which the Lady Bears rode jet skis and banana boats at their beach party, fed stingrays, snorkeled in a shipwreck and got an up close look at a shark in the Bahamas, No. 8/9 Baylor (4-1) is set to meet RV/RV Georgia Tech (6-0) for the Junkanoo Jam Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. (CT) at Gateway Christian Academy located on the island of Bimini.

FOLLOW ALONG

• Fans can watch an online stream of all Junkanoo Jam games through FloHoops. Visit www.flohoops.com or www.junkanoojam.com to sign up for the subscription. Brenda VanLengen is on the call.

• Baylor games will also be aired on Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM and 99.1FM in Waco. Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (color) will call the action.

• Live stats are also available at www.statbroadcast.com.

• To find links for all of the above, visit the women’s basketball schedule page at www.baylorbears.com.

JUNKANOO JAM HISTORY

• Baylor is 5-0 all-time at the Junkanoo Jam, which is in its 15th year, winning their division of the tournament in 2005-06 and 2015-16 seasons.

• Though an MVP was not chosen in 2015-16, Baylor’s Angela Tisdale was named MVP in 2005-06.

• Baylor is 5-2 all-time against this year’s Junkanoo Division opponents, and 2-0 under the direction of head coach Kim Mulkey.

• BU leads Missouri State, 3-2, Georgia Tech, 1-0 and Penn, 1-0.

• Under Mulkey, the Lady Bears have played Georgia Tech only one other time, winning the Sweet 16 matchup, 83-68, on March 24, 2012, in Des Moines, Iowa.