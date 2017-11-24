Baylor Soccer Storied Season Ends with Elite 8 Loss at No. 3 Duk - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Soccer Storied Season Ends with Elite 8 Loss at No. 3 Duke

Baylor soccer (15-6-3, 4-4-1 Big 12) saw its storybook postseason run end with a 4-0 loss to No. 3 Duke (23-2-0, 10-0-0 ACC) on Friday evening at Koskinen Stadium.

Playing in the program’s first-ever Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, the Bears upset hopes were iced after a first half goal and a pair of quick second-half scores by the Blue Devils.

Duke cracked through with the first score of the match in the sixth minute. A pass into the box cut behind the BU backline, allowing a quick punch into the net for the goal.

In a match that saw a 17-8 foul disparity against the Bears, BU ended up playing the final 50 minutes down a player after a pair of yellow cards sent forward Lauren Piercy off with a red card.

Playing with 10 through the remainder of the match, the BU squad could not keep pace with the Duke attack, leading to two second half goals in the 47th and 48th minutes.

NOTES

*Baylor saw its season end in the Elite 8, the deepest NCAA postseason run in program history.

*Baylor fell to 5-4-3 all-time in NCAA tourney action.

*Baylor allowed four goals for the first time since a 4-3 loss to West Virginia on Sept. 29, 2013, in Waco.

*Baylor’s 15 wins in 2017 tied for third-most in a season in program history (1998, 2011).

STAT OF THE MATCH

69.4% - The percent of BU’s goalscorers in 2017 that will return for the 2018 season

  • No. 8/9 Baylor Women's Basketball Battles Georgia Tech for the

    No. 8/9 Baylor Women's Basketball Battles Georgia Tech for the

    Friday, November 24 2017 9:27 PM EST2017-11-25 02:27:02 GMT
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)
    After a day off, in which the Lady Bears rode jet skis and banana boats at their beach party, fed stingrays, snorkeled in a shipwreck and got an up close look at a shark in the Bahamas, No. 8/9 Baylor (4-1) is set to meet RV/RV Georgia Tech (6-0) for the Junkanoo Jam Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. (CT) at Gateway Christian Academy located on the island of Bimini. FOLLOW ALONG • Fans can watch an online stream of all Junkanoo Jam games through FloHoops. Visit ww...More >>
    After a day off, in which the Lady Bears rode jet skis and banana boats at their beach party, fed stingrays, snorkeled in a shipwreck and got an up close look at a shark in the Bahamas, No. 8/9 Baylor (4-1) is set to meet RV/RV Georgia Tech (6-0) for the Junkanoo Jam Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. (CT) at Gateway Christian Academy located on the island of Bimini. FOLLOW ALONG • Fans can watch an online stream of all Junkanoo Jam games through FloHoops. Visit ww...More >>

  • Baylor Soccer Storied Season Ends with Elite 8 Loss at No. 3 Duke

    Baylor Soccer Storied Season Ends with Elite 8 Loss at No. 3 Duke

    Friday, November 24 2017 9:02 PM EST2017-11-25 02:02:11 GMT
    Baylor soccer (15-6-3, 4-4-1 Big 12) saw its storybook postseason run end with a 4-0 loss to No. 3 Duke (23-2-0, 10-0-0 ACC) on Friday evening at Koskinen Stadium. Playing in the program’s first-ever Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, the Bears upset hopes were iced after a first half goal and a pair of quick second-half scores by the Blue Devils. Duke cracked through with the first score of the match in the sixth minute. A pass into the box cut behind the BU backline, allo...More >>
    Baylor soccer (15-6-3, 4-4-1 Big 12) saw its storybook postseason run end with a 4-0 loss to No. 3 Duke (23-2-0, 10-0-0 ACC) on Friday evening at Koskinen Stadium. Playing in the program’s first-ever Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, the Bears upset hopes were iced after a first half goal and a pair of quick second-half scores by the Blue Devils. Duke cracked through with the first score of the match in the sixth minute. A pass into the box cut behind the BU backline, allo...More >>

  • FINAL: TCU beats Baylor, Bears end the season at 1-11

    FINAL: TCU beats Baylor, Bears end the season at 1-11

    Friday, November 24 2017 4:22 PM EST2017-11-24 21:22:14 GMT

    Baylor's hot start was not enough to beat TCU in Fort Worth. 

    More >>

    Baylor's hot start was not enough to beat TCU in Fort Worth. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly