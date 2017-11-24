Baylor Soccer Storied Season Ends with Elite 8 Loss at No. 3 Duke

Baylor soccer (15-6-3, 4-4-1 Big 12) saw its storybook postseason run end with a 4-0 loss to No. 3 Duke (23-2-0, 10-0-0 ACC) on Friday evening at Koskinen Stadium.

Playing in the program’s first-ever Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, the Bears upset hopes were iced after a first half goal and a pair of quick second-half scores by the Blue Devils.

Duke cracked through with the first score of the match in the sixth minute. A pass into the box cut behind the BU backline, allowing a quick punch into the net for the goal.

In a match that saw a 17-8 foul disparity against the Bears, BU ended up playing the final 50 minutes down a player after a pair of yellow cards sent forward Lauren Piercy off with a red card.

Playing with 10 through the remainder of the match, the BU squad could not keep pace with the Duke attack, leading to two second half goals in the 47th and 48th minutes.

NOTES

*Baylor saw its season end in the Elite 8, the deepest NCAA postseason run in program history.

*Baylor fell to 5-4-3 all-time in NCAA tourney action.

*Baylor allowed four goals for the first time since a 4-3 loss to West Virginia on Sept. 29, 2013, in Waco.

*Baylor’s 15 wins in 2017 tied for third-most in a season in program history (1998, 2011).

STAT OF THE MATCH

69.4% - The percent of BU’s goalscorers in 2017 that will return for the 2018 season