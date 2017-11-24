Public's help needed after burglars stole gifts from local charity

Project Angel Tree is asking for the public's help in finding the burglars that stole gifts from the local charity.

The organization said the burglars broke in and stole more than 150 gifts on Nov. 21 in Waco.

The thieves stole gifts that were supposed to go to children whose parents are in prison.

"It's hard not to cry-- I've already done that for two days so I'm trying not to right now. To take from children and -- people have worked hard to get these gifts for these children -- and we've worked hard we've been working since August," said Sharon Eads the director for Project Angel Tree in Central Texas.

If anyone has any information you are asked to contact the organization at 254-296-8949.

There is a Go Fund Me set up for Project Angel Tree Central Texas, click here to donate.

