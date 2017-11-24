FINAL: TCU beats Baylor, Bears end the season at 1-11

Baylor's hot start was not enough to beat TCU in Fort Worth.

The Bears defense set the tone with Lenoy Jones sacking Horned Frogs QB Kenny Hill for an early safety.

Quarterback Charlie Brewer then connected with Blake Lynch for a 40 plus yard touchdown pass to but the Bears up 9-0 early.

TCU rallied with three straight scores -- two on the ground -- and another from Hill through the air, but the Bears were able to rally back.

Brewer hit Trestan Ebner out of the backfield for another long score for the Green and Gold. A Baylor field goal shortened TCU to one possession before the half.

Baylor started the second half with a Nrewer INT and after that it was all TCU.

The Horned Frogs generated another turnover after Zach Smith relieved Brewer and finished with 45 points.

Baylor only managed a second-half field goal, losing 45-22 and ending their season with a 1-11 record.

