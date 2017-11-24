Funeral services set for fallen Texas DPS trooper Allen

Funeral services have been set for trooper Allen who was shot and killed Thursday evening while conducting a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield.

Visitation will take place at The Bowers Funeral Home located at 900 U.S. Hwy. 84 in Teague on Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The funeral service will take place on Dec. 1 at the Mexia High School football field at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow the services at Salem Cemetery near Freestone.

Trooper Allen joined the Department of Public Safety in 2002.

He was born in Morgantown, Kentucky on October 4, 1976, and moved to Mexia in 1984.

Damon graduated from Mexia High School with the class of 1995.

After graduation, he worked briefly for the Mexia State School, then for five years at the Michael Unit for TDCJ, before becoming a D.P.S. State Trooper, where he remained for the past fifteen years.

Damon enjoyed hunting and fishing, and jeep riding on the dunes at the beach.

He attended church at the Cowboy Church in Freestone as well as First Assembly of God in Mexia.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

