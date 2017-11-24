Eager shoppers brace the cold for Black Friday deals

Nearly 100 people braced the chilly temperatures Friday morning to get their hands on some of the best Black Friday deals in Central Texas.

"I'm hoping to get a TV and maybe a graphics cards if they've got one," shopper Tyler Vinson said.

Jonathan Hair was one of the first people in line outside the Best Buy in Waco. He arrived about 5 a.m.

"We've come here for about 2-3 years now, and every time we come out here, we get here right when the doors are about to open and the line is wrapped around the building. We decided to come earlier this time," Hair said.

BLACK FRIDAY: Check out the line outside the @BestBuy in Waco this morning. It wrapped around the building! pic.twitter.com/roIXssSJ8Y — Pattrik Simmons (@PattrikSimmons) November 24, 2017

Rudy Frett didn't. He showed up about 10 minutes before the doors opened.

"Some people get here at 4-5 in the morning. That's too early. That's way too early," he said.

After hours of waiting, employees finally let shoppers in just after 8 a.m.

Inside, they raced to get some of the hot-ticket items, like low-priced big-screen TVs. The checkout lines quickly filled up.

Others, like Hair, went for the game consoles.

"[I got an] XBOX One, few games, controllers, and got a TV," Hair said.

Eager shoppers have another chance to save some money on Cyber Monday.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.