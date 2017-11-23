Baylor Soccer Treks to No. 3 Duke for Elite 8 Matchup

No. 23 Baylor soccer (15-5-3, 4-4-1 Big 12) has already advanced further than any team in program history, playing in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship. But the team is not done yet, looking to advance to the Women’s College Cup with a win over No. 3 Duke (22-2-0, 10-0-0 ACC) on Friday, Nov. 24, at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. ET at Koskinen Stadium.

The Bears are the lone unseeded team remaining in this year’s tournament field and a win over the Blue Devils would mark the first time since 2003 that an unseeded team advanced into the College Cup (Connecticut).

Baylor had a phenomenal weekend in the College Station regional rounds, knocking off defending national champion USC on penalty kicks and then a golden goal win over Notre Dame.

The Blue Devils picked apart two of Baylor’s Big 12 counterparts, taking down Oklahoma State, 7-0, and Texas, 3-0, en route to the fourth round of the tournament.

Baylor faces the Blue Devils for the first time since 1998, a match Baylor won, 4-0, in Durham.

Friday’s match will be live streamed on ESPN3.com and the WatchESPN app.