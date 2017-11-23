Local restaurant stays open to serve those in need

There are all sorts of Thanksgiving traditions and for one family in Waco, it's all about giving back.

The folks at Dave's Burger Barn said Thursday they get the most joy out of helping others.

Many businesses close up shop for Thanksgiving, but Dave's Burger Barn in Waco stays open with a different menu.

"It's a family affair for us. This is our Thanksgiving. It makes us feel good to help other people," said Cindy Hammons with Dave's Burger Barn.

For five years, the family-owned restaurant has served hundreds of hot turkey dinners to people in need.

"We hope that they can feel happy and appreciated and loved. That's what Thanksgiving is all about, giving," said Celeste Quiroz with Dave's Burger Barn.

They give back to folks who live alone, those who are tight on cash, and even first-responders who double as delivery drivers.

"We didn't have to cook, we didn't have to do any dishes. We were able to sit down as a family and still assist others in need," said Lt. Adrian Huff who came in for a meal Thursday.

The family behind Dave's Burger Barn said it's the least they could do. A simple gesture that will warm hearts well past November.

This year, Dave's Burger Barn served more than 500 meals to people in need.

