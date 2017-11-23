Thanksgiving shoppers start early before Black Friday deals

Thursday is Thanksgiving, but that didn't stop some people from lining up at local stores early, to get those doorbuster deals before Black Friday even starts.

Some people were shopping for personal items, others were shopping for holiday gifts.

And some of the local stores that opened early included Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target to name a few.

People said they stood in line hours before the doors opened, to get first pick at those sales.

“I’m looking to buy a Canon camera and also a laptop but some stores go a little bit crazy,” Mary Aviles said.

And once the doors opened many people walked and some even ran to catch the sales. Eloisa Yglecias said it was all in hopes of accomplishing one centralized goal.

“I’m shopping for lots of Christmas presents today, I'm getting it over with today. Saving lots and lots of money is what everybody wants,” Yglecias said.

