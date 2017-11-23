Slain Texas State trooper identified; suspect in custody

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the trooper who was shot and killed this afternoon in Freestone County.

They said Damon Allen was shot during a traffic stop on I-45 around 4 p.m. DPS tweeted, "Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Damon Allen was a loving husband and father of three."

Allen was 41-years-old and joined the department in 2002.

Darbrett Black, who investigators said was on the run all Thursday afternoon, is now in custody.

Black is accused of shooting Allen.

The Navarro County Sheriff's office tweeted around 8:30 p.m. that authorities had arrested Darbrett Black in Waller County after chasing him since 4 p.m. and locating him around 6:30 p.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. D.L. Wilson this all started during a traffic stop when the trooper was returning to the patrol car after talking with Black. Wilson said Black opened fire on the trooper, and then took off.

Black drove from Freestone County to Waller County which are about a two-hour drive from each other.

Authorities were able to locate Black on Liendo Parkway and Wyatt Chapel Road in Waller County around 7:30 p.m. That's when the suspect fire shots at authorities who then returned fire.

It's unclear if anybody was hurt during that exchange.

Roughly an hour later, authorities surrounded Black in a field and took him into custody.

Black, from Lindale, TX, has been in trouble before in Smith County. He was charged with assault on a public servant, and attempting to take a weapon from an officer in 2015. He then was accused of evading arrest, aggravated assault against a public servant and reckless driving in 2017.

Words of condolences and signs of support are pouring out from law enforcement agencies, and Gov. Gregg Abbott.

“With heavy hearts on this Thanksgiving, Cecilia and I express our most sincere condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the Trooper who was callously killed today in the line of duty," Gov. Abbott said. "As law enforcement continues to search for the individual responsible for this heinous crime, I ask that all of Texas keep this trooper and his brothers and sisters in blue in their thoughts and prayers. The killer will face justice, and the State of Texas will continue to offer our unwavering support for the men and women in law enforcement who keep our communities safe."

