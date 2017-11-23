Santa Claus is comin' to the annual Santa at the Depot celebration in Temple

Santa Claus will be stopping by Temple for the annual Santa at the Depot celebration on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The free event will be at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum. Santa will arrive by train at 10 a.m. and he will be available to meet with kids until 4 p.m.

Each child that meets with Santa will be given a small gift courtesy of BNSF railway.

“Every year we look forward to greeting Santa at the Depot,” said Museum Director, Stephanie Long. “His annual arrival by train is a very special moment for children of all ages and we hope everyone will be able to join us as we welcome him back to Temple.”

The celebration will include live music from The Schade Tree Band and the Chisholm Trail Chorus and holiday-themed activities and crafts. The museum will also be open at 2 p.m.

The museum is located at 315 W. Avenue B in downtown Temple.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.