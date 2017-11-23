Scottish Rite volunteers serve Thanksgiving meal to Meals on Wheels recipients

Scottish Rite Bodies volunteers prepared Thanksgiving meals for those on the Waco Meals on Wheels program on Thursday.

451 clients in Waco received a full Thanksgiving meal at the Lee Lockwood Library, Rachel Salazar, Director of Volunteers said.

"Many of our seniors do not have family in town or cannot travel to the homes of their loved ones," Associate Director Libby Bellinger said. "We want them to know that they are not forgotten."

