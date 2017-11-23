CTX retailers prepare for Black Friday shopping

Every year, Black Friday is big business and many Central Texas retailers are preparing for the influx of shoppers this year.

“It will be a little crazy here. I’m not going to lie,” Jennifer Wilson, Owner of Spice Village, said.

“It’s kind of crazy but people are happy,” Sally Dickenson, Morrison’s Gifts Co-Owner, said.

The good news for retailers is that experts expect an increase in holiday shopping this year.

The National Retail Federation is predicting consumers will spend an average of $967.17. It's up 3.4 percent from the same time last year when consumers said they would spend just $935.58.

“I'm not surprised. We've already seen business pick up and I think the shopping season is going to be good,” Dickenson said. “People are excited and they're ready.”

Businesses in our community are prepared for the rush.

Spice Village is home to more than 60 boutiques under one roof.

“We always have higher expectation for Black Friday as everyone does in the retail business,” Jason Breton, Tradinghouse Design Co-Owner, said.

He's been there for 11 years and has this advice for shoppers.

“Be patient, have fun, get along, be nice, be jolly,” Breton said

Other Central Texas owners say the holiday shopping season is critical to keep their doors open.

“In a store like this, if you don't make it in November and December, you're in trouble,” Morris Mebane, Morrison’s Gifts Co-Owner, said.

“I hope they find a good warm place to shop and someplace that reflects the local community and that they would like to come back,” Dickenson said.

The National Retail Federations survey said holiday spending comes in three main categories. Gifts at $608.06, items like food, decorations, flowers and greeting cards at $218.08, and non-gift items consumers buy for themselves and their families at $14.99.

“I think you just have to give customers the best customer service possible and give them a reason to come in,” Dickenson said.

For the first time in the survey’s history, shopping online is expected to be the most popular place, citing 59 percent of consumers. Those online shoppers also plan to take advantage of free shipping.

