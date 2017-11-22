Nature in Lights Display open for the holidays

Months of work and millions of light bulbs later the Nature in Lights Display on Fort Hood is now open.

"When it comes time to start setting up the displays we start in July or August," Kenneth Brown who works on the display said.

"Everybody enjoys it. it's a tradition for a lot of families to come out here every year and there is a lot of people that come out here several times a year," Facilities Operations Manager, Dennis Bass said.

This is the twenty-first year the 5-and-a-half light display has been open and even though it's in the same place, it's never the same display.

"We actually have a three year plan for nature in lights so that we make sure we have something different every year and we are changing it around and moving things around," Chief of Community Recreation for MWR, Brandi Crist said.

And to make sure their displays are one of a kind they build there own adding new ones each year.

"Every year we build about 12-15 brand new displays. our programmer is Lisa bass she comes up with a theme that we go by and then we build the new displays and rotate them through," Bass added.

"We will draw it out on a big grid on the ground and we'll bend metal and weld it together and little by little add the lights to it," Brown said.

And while there are a number of displays to choose from everyone seems to always come back for the same one.

"My favorite display is the tunnel that goes out the back gate. It's 500-foot long with lights that do 28 different sequences," Bass added.

If you'd like to visit the light display you can do so any day from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. all the way through New Year's Day. The price for entry is based on the size of your vehicle.

