Ariza drops 25 as Rockets beat Nuggets

Harrison Barnes banked in a 30-footer at the buzzer to give the Dallas Mavericks a 95-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Ariza had a season-high 25 points in the Houston Rockets’ 125-95 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.More >>
King McClure had 19 points, Terry Maston made a series of big baskets down the stretch and No. 22 Baylor rallied to beat Creighton 65-59 on Tuesday night in the Hall of Fame Classic title game.More >>
A report from the Houston chronicle says Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin will be fired after the LSU game citing "multiple people with knowledge of the situation."More >>
The No. 8/3 Baylor Lady Bears travel to Bimini, Bahamas, to compete in the Junkanoo Division of the Junkanoo Jam on Nov. 23-25.More >>
