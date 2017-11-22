Traffic alert: Northbound I-35 lanes shut down in Waco due to crash

Waco police said that northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Waco are shut down due to an injury crash.

Police posted on Facebook saying that all lanes are shut down, but they are trying to open one.

The crash happened between New Road and Valley Mills near exit 333B.

Officials on scene told Central Texas News Now that two vehicles and a semi-truck were involved in a wreck. Police said that the semi-truck hit a pickup truck and another vehicle.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries but their condition is unknown at this time.

A parked car in the parking lot was damaged during the wreck and a light pole is down.

Officials say there is no major hazard but will continue to clean up diesel.

No other details were released. Expect delays.

