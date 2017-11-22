Police: Man arrested after assaulting mother of his children

A man is in the Brazos County Jail tonight after police say he assaulted the mother of his children.

College Station Police say that 29-year-old Christopher Eugene Jones was arrested after police responded to a civil disturbance call on the 500 block of Harvey Road at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said that when they arrived, a woman was on the scene with visible markings on her neck. After investigating, police determined that Jones had strangled the woman. She also sustained other injuries that were non-life threatening.

Jones is being held at the Brazos County Jail and charged with assault, impeding breathing/circulation and family violence.

