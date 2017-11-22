NFL offensive tackle, Central Texas native welcomes second child

A Central Texas native and NFL offensive tackle has welcomed his first son.

Kelvin Beachum, from Mexia and OT for the New York Jets, welcomed Kelvin Beachum III on Nov. 22 with his wife Jessica.

Beachum has a daughter as well, named Kalena.

My wife and I would like to welcome our first son, Kelvin Beachum III to the world. Mom is doing great and Kalena is already taking on the role of protective big sister. Could not be more proud. God is good!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Z5DkqTOR5x — Kelvin Beachum (@KelvinBeachumJr) November 22, 2017

Read more:

+ CTX professional football player weighs in on tackling hunger

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.