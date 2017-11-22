NFL offensive tackle, Central Texas native welcomes second child - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

NFL offensive tackle, Central Texas native welcomes second child

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
MEXIA, TX (KXXV) -

A Central Texas native and NFL offensive tackle has welcomed his first son. 

Kelvin Beachum, from Mexia and OT for the New York Jets, welcomed Kelvin Beachum III on Nov. 22 with his wife Jessica. 

Beachum has a daughter as well, named Kalena. 

