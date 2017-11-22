Central Texas grocery stores busy with last-minute shoppers

On Wednesday, area grocery stores were busy with last-minute holiday shoppers who were still trying to buy food for Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Department of U.S. Department of Agriculture, 244 million turkeys were projected to be raised in the U.S. in 2016.

Tammy Steinke was shopping last minute at the Valley Mills H-E-B in Waco because of her work schedule.

"Very very busy but they had everything I needed. They have not ran out of anything yet. I was a little worried doing last minute," Steinke said.

Shopper Sharel Carmichael said she expected a larger crowd at the grocery store.

"I thought it would be jam packed, wall-to-wall, but it's really not," Carmichael said.

On Wednesday, Carmichael was buying items left on her list to make banana pudding and peach pie.

"This is the first year, I'm going to do the whole complete meal by myself. I'm going to do this," Carmichael said.

Shopper David Williams who was shopping with his 8-year-old, Paxton, said he is making an unusual Thanksgiving item this year.

"For some odd reason everyone wants me to smoke ribs," Williams said.

While the shoppers have different menus planned for Thanksgiving, all of them agree, the best part of the holiday is spending time with family.

"Being grateful for everything you have each other and the love you share for each other," Steinke said.

Williams agrees about the importance of spending time with family.

"It's always a great thing to remember what the season is about and just being grateful that the good Lord gave us," Williams said.

Carmichael is also grateful for her loved ones.

"Thanksgiving is all about giving back. Being with your family, being thankful they are still here," Carmichael said.

Almost 60 million Americans are expected to more than 50 miles for the holiday, according to AAA.

Some grocery stores will have different hours for the holiday. H-E-B will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Target will be open from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thanksgiving Day. Walmart is expected to remain open.

