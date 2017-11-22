Multiple major wrecks on Highway 6 reported - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Multiple major wrecks on Highway 6 reported

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Robertson County Sheriff's office said multiple major accidents on Highway 6 have been reported. 

As of 12:45 p.m., no lanes have been closed due to the accidents, but law enforcement is asking drivers to use caution while traveling through the area. 

The accidents have been reported between Hearne and FM 2549. 

