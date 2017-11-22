Traffic alert: Major rollover crash on I-35 causes significant b - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic alert: Major rollover crash on I-35 causes significant backups

A major crash on I-35 is causing a significant backup in Troy near Main Street.  

All southbound lanes have been closed near mile marker 308. 

TxDOT said traffic is backing up rapidly. The northbound traffic has also been slowed due to rubbernecking drivers. 

Those driving through the area are advised to take an alternative route.

