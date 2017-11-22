Police investigate after man armed with knife robs dollar store

Bellmead police are investigating the robbery of the Family Dollar in the East Gate Plaza on Tuesday night.

The employee told police a man entered the store, asked a few questions and kept his hands in his pockets. The employee could see a large knife in the man's pocket.

The suspect told the employee to give him all of the money in the register. The employee did what he asked before the man left the store.

The suspect is described as a having a tattoo of a cross on his forehead.

If you have any information on this robbery, police ask you call them at 254-799-0251.

