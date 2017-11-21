Baylor WBB preps for Bahamas tournament

The No. 8/3 Baylor Lady Bears travel to Bimini, Bahamas, to compete in the Junkanoo Division of the Junkanoo Jam on Nov. 23-25. Tournament play begins on Thursday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. (CT), as the Lady Bears take on the Lady Bears of Missouri State. With a win, Baylor would play the winner of Penn and Georgia Tech in the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6:45 p.m. With a loss, BU would meet the loser of the Penn and Georgia Tech matchup on Friday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. (CT).

FOLLOW ALONG

? Fans can watch an online stream of all Junkanoo Jam games through FloHoops. Visit www.flohoops.com or www.junkanoojam.com to sign up for the subscription.

? Baylor games will also be aired on Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM and 99.1FM in Waco. Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (color) will call the action.

? Live stats are also available at www.statbroadcast.com.

? To find links for all of the above, visit the women’s basketball schedule page at www.baylorbears.com.

JUNKANOO JAM HISTORY

? Baylor is 4-0 all-time at the Junkanoo Jam, winning their division of the tournament in 2005-06 and 2015-16 seasons.

? Though an MVP was not chosen in 2015-16, Baylor’s Angela Tisdale was named MVP in 2005-06.

? The Junkanoo Jam is in its 15th year in 2017-18.

? Baylor is 4-2 all-time against this year’s Junkanoo Division opponents, and 1-0 under the direction of head coach Kim Mulkey.

? BU is tied 2-2 all-time with Missouri State, and leads both Penn and Georgia Tech 1-0. Under Mulkey, the Lady Bears have played only Georgia Tech, winning the lone matchup of the series, 83-68, on March 24, 2012, in the Sweet 16 held in Des Moines, Iowa.