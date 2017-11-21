Baylor WBB preps for Bahamas tournament

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.More >>
King McClure had 19 points, Terry Maston made a series of big baskets down the stretch and No. 22 Baylor rallied to beat Creighton 65-59 on Tuesday night in the Hall of Fame Classic title game.More >>
A report from the Houston chronicle says Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin will be fired after the LSU game citing "multiple people with knowledge of the situation."More >>
The No. 8/3 Baylor Lady Bears travel to Bimini, Bahamas, to compete in the Junkanoo Division of the Junkanoo Jam on Nov. 23-25.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team only led three times in the game, but the Cru held the advantage when it mattered most in a 78-77 victory over Schreiner University Tuesday night in Belton.More >>
