Two-vehicle accident in Killeen causes minor injuries

The Killeen Police Department was called out to northbound Highway 195 and Chaparral Rd. in Killeen just before 7 Tuesday night.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the accident that sent multiple people to Darnell Hospital on Fort Hood with minor injuries.

Other units on the scene included the Killeen Fire Department and Southwest Bell County Fire.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

