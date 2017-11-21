Highlanders men's hoops defeats Cedar Valley - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlanders men's hoops defeats Cedar Valley

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Highlanders eclipsed the Cedar Valley Suns on the road this afternoon in Lancaster, coming away with the 101-71 victory in the final tune up before the short Thanksgiving break.

It was all Highlanders from the tip. Xaiver Armstead got open for a running layup less than 20 seconds into the game to start McLennan’s 14-2 opening run. The Highlanders built a 20-point lead midway through the half and continued to pull away, stretching it to 30 at intermission, 53-23.

Cedar Valley put up a fight early in the second half, trimming the McLennan lead to 21, 62-41 with 14:41 remaining in the game. The Highlanders took control again and led by as many as 35 as they cruised to the win.

Aaron Gregg and Javen Hedgeman with 14 points each. Jashawn Talton and Antoine Banks scored 13 and 12, respectively. Armstead added 11, and Jordan Skipper-Brown and Sasa Vuksanvic scored 10 each.

The Highlanders return to action Sunday, traveling to Austin to face the Concordia University JV at 2 p.m.

