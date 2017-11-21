Business shares Thanksgiving cheer by feeding those in need

A business has found a way to make this Thanksgiving week extra special for some Central Texas Families.

In an effort to give back this holiday, the food delivery service Waitr has created a share Thanksgiving program to help feed families who need it most.

The families in need were nominated by local organizations, and people who use the Watir delivery service were able to donate to the cause. The donations helped fund the program to feed families in the area.

Kerry Herring said the best part of the program is watching the reactions from the families they help.

“It makes your day when you see the families really appreciate what you’re doing,” Herring said.

Restaurants including La Fiesta and Super Salad were among the two who partnered with Waitr in Waco. Both organizations were willing to help Waitr with orders so that they could deliver them to the families that were nominated.

Tikesha Lockhart and her family were one of many who received the free meals, and she was very appreciative after facing a life-altering tragedy. Lockhart said she's been rebuilding her life since her home burned down in October so she was thankful for that free meal to feed her family.



“It's a great thing I never had just a whole meal like that delivered to us. I don't know who set it up but I appreciate it,” Lockhart said.

This is the first year that Waitr has taken part in the share Thanksgiving program and more than 1,200 customers donated to fund the program.

