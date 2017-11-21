Video: Security footage shows attempted robbery, five arrested for the crime

Five people have been arrested after security footage caught suspects attempting to rob a homeowner in Killeen.

The homeowner said that it was the second time the suspects have tried to break into the home. She was on the phone with 911 at the time of the attempted robbery.

When police arrived, they saw two suspicious vehicles in the area and a man in front of the residence who claimed to be a concerned neighbor. When they contacted the people in the vehicles, they saw weapons and clothing items of those seen in the security footage.

Police arrested the four people in the vehicles and the man in front of the residence after they determined they were all involved in the crime.

Four adults, 17-year-old Gjavion Smith-Williams, 22-year-old Davieon Reed, 18-year-old Jamal Marbury and 18-year-old Daquan Lavant, and a juvenile were arrested for burglary of a habitation.

Their bond was set at $100,000 each.

