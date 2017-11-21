CTX boy with autism receives dozens of cards from strangers

A Central Texas mother is grateful for the overwhelming amount of cards her son has received from strangers for his birthday, which was on November 17.

Heather Person said she asked members of several Facebook groups she belongs to if they could send cards to Seth. The 8-year-old boy has already received 42 cards.

The mother of three said her son who has Asperger’s Syndrome has been a victim of bullying in the past.

“This year no one showed up at his party but because all of this and all the support he had, it didn't bother him at all. He was quite happy with what he got,” Person said.

Seth didn’t know he would get birthday cards from strangers around the country and abroad.

"We got five cards the first day and he was so excited because he had no idea,” Person said.

For Seth, receiving the cards made this year’s birthday the best yet.

“I feel happy,” he said. “I had never gotten this amount of cards before.”

In addition, the La Vega Elementary School student also received gifts and money.

Person is thankful for those who put effort into making his special day brighter.

“I love the fact that people took the time of their day to send a card with encouragement to my son. It means a lot to me,” Person said.

If you would like to send Seth a card, his mailing address is 3600 Scroggins Dr. 9B, Waco, TX 76705

