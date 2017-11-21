Police search for hit-and-run suspect

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a hit and run suspect.

Madisonville police are searching Lanarron Leon Green, 24, who is wanted on a felony warrant for an accident involving injury.

Police said that the accident happened on Nov. 7 when Green was driving a vehicle and crashed with another causing injury to the other vehicle's passenger. Green fled the scene on foot without exchanging information or rendering aid.

Anyone with information about Green's whereabouts is asked to call Madisonville police at 936-348-3317.

