Police searching for two who burglarized doughnut shop, cleaners

Bryan police are searching for two people involved in a burglary of the Daylight Donuts and Briarcrest Cleaners stores on Boonville Road.

Police said the two suspects broke into the stores on Sept. 11 around 1:30 a.m. They have released video surveillance of the incident.

If you have any information contact Detective Chris Cox at 979-209-5317.

