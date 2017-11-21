Restaurant hosts fundraiser for victims of Sutherland Springs shooting

On Tuesday, eleven locations of Bubba’s 33 restaurants around Texas are hosting a fundraiser for the victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting earlier this month.

The restaurant will donate the 10 percent of their food sales on Nov. 21.

The business in Waco will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight. A balloon release took place on Tuesday afternoon in honor of the 26 victims who lost their lives in the shooting.

"This is a time of the year that should extremely joyful. I think there are some families out there that are not going to be able enjoy that. If we can do anything that might help and make things easier for the families, that's what we should be doing," Waco Bubba's 33 Managing Partner Phillip Dunn said.

The funds collected will go to the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs Relief Fund to help the families affected by the tragedy.

